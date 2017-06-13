Terror attack coverage drove Holbeach man to drink

A Holbeach man who had a drink to settle his nerves after watching the news following the Manchester terror attack, has been convicted of drink-driving.

John Joy (66), of Campling Place, appeared before Boston magistrates on Wednesday.

Police stopped Joy after receiving a tip-off from a member of the public.

They had been told the car was swerving across the road, flashing its lights and a male was putting his hand out of the window, said prosecutor Paul Woods.

After failing a roadside breath test, Joy was taken to the police station, where he blew a reading of 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - almost twice the legal limit.

Defending, Terry Boston said that Joy was “entirely ashamed” and that he wasn’t intending to drive, but he was called earlier than usual to pick up his wife from work.

“He didn’t think he had too much to drink,” said Mr Boston, “but he got it wrong.”

Joy, whose wife was in the car when he was stopped on the way home, was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £360 being ordered to pay a total of £481 including costs and the victim surcharge.