Suspected drink-driver arrested after Spalding crash

Police took a suspected drink-driver to hospital for treatment to minor injuries after a BMW crashed in Edward Road, Spalding.

Insp Gareth Boxall said police were alerted at 12.55am on Sunday and two police officers spent most of their shift dealing with the incident.

Witnesses to the accident are asked to call 101, quoting incident 18 of October 15.

