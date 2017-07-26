Summer police community event in Spalding

An annual series of summer community events organised by Lincolnshire Police across the county is coming to Spalding next month.

You can meet both neighbourhood PCSOs and specialist police officers, as well as see some of the vehicles and equipment they use, on Spalding’s Sheep Market car park on Wednesday, August 9, between 10am and 5.30pm.

A police spokesman said: “The public engagement events are hosted at various locations throughout the county, providing a fun and informal way for the force to engage with the public.

“It is also for the public to find out more about policing across their communities and what opportunities there are within the force.”

