Spalding woman is one of six arrested after fight on train

A 25-year-old woman from Spalding was one of six people arrested following a “large disturbance” on a Great Northern train.

The British Transport Police and Cambridgeshire police arrested five men and one woman on suspicion of affray after a fight broke out on a train travelling between Waterbeach and Ely on Saturday.

Police arrived at Waterbeach railway station at around 8.20pm after receiving reports of a disturbance aboard a train, and responded to the situation on the train’s arrival.

A 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, from Norfolk, along with a 21-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, from Cambridgeshire, and the 25-year-old woman from Spalding, were taken into custody following the incident.

However, they have now all been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The British Transport Police confirmed a man who tried to intervene in the fight was taken to hospital suffering minor injuries.

Passengers were delayed for around an hour, and Great Northern have taken the opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience this caused to travellers.

Anyone with information concerning the disturbance should contact the British Transport Police on 0800 405 404.