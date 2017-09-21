Spalding ‘victim’ who made up assault is fined

A 64-year-old Spalding man has been issued with a fixed penalty notice of £90 for wasting police time after making a false report of attempted robbery.

The man claimed he had been assaulted by three youths who tried to steal his wallet in the Love Lane churchyard on August 6. However, after a lengthy investigation, the ‘victim’ subsequently admitted that the incident had never happened.

DC Charlesworth, from Spalding CID, said: “Naturally, we take incidents of violence and robbery very seriously and detectives work tirelessly to investigate reports to get the best possible outcome and justice for victims.

“When an individual makes a false report, many police hours are wasted which could have been spent helping genuine victims and unnecessary fear and alarm is caused to the community, particularly amongst the elderly and vulnerable.

“Whatever a person’s reasons may be for fabricating such an incident, the truth will come out and they will face the consequences of their actions”.