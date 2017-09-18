Spalding restaurant’s blatant disregard for licence

A Spalding restaurant has lost its alcohol premises licence after showing a ‘blatant disregard’ for the conditions laid down by it.

Station 25 was being run illegally as a pub and also selling take-out alcohol without a licence.

One one occasion, a bottle illegally purchased at the Station Street restaurant was used in a fight.

On Thursday, the panel of the committee of South Holland District Council’s licensing authority met at Priory Road in Spalding and revoked the licence.

The panel – consisiting of councillors Malcolm Chandler (chairman), Tracey Carter and Graham Dark – heard that the police had asked for the licencee review.

They cited the prevention of crime and disorder; public safety; prevention of public nuisance and the protection of children from harm as the reasons behind their application.

Licence holders Laura Norvaisaite and Mingele Petruliene did not attend the hearing but had previously admitted the ground floor was being run as a bar.

The hearing was told that there had been a serious incident of disorder at Station 25 on November 16 last year. People were seen leaving with bottles of alcohol and one was used in a fight.

The restaurantt only had a licence to serve alcohol to people sitting at tables for meals.

Police discussed this issue with the licence holders on several occasions but were aware of conditions being breached on at least five further occasions up to and including June.

There was also evidence of the keeping of smuggled goods.

In its decision notice, the panel said: “The only conclusion we could come to is that there is a blatant disregard for the conditions on the licence and the licensing regime in general.

“We felt the licensing objectives were all undermined, all with the consent and full knowledge of the licence holder and premises supervisor.

“There is no faith that the current management would comply (with any conditions) in the future, given that no changes have taken place despite the best efforts of the police.”

Sergeant Kim Enderby, from the Alcohol Licensing Team, said: “The lives of local residents were being affected by the drunken behaviour of persons using Station 25.

“Attempts were made to work with the owners to address our concerns but our intervention was ignored. We then actively began gathering evidence of anti-social behaviour and criminal offences being committed at this venue.

“Local officers paid visits to the venue, capturing how it was being operated on Body Worn Cameras. We also used plainclothes officers, who entered the premises and were able to observe how it was being run. They were able to purchase alcohol freely as both on and off sales.

“It was obvious this premises was operating as a bar or club, in breach of its licence conditions and with staff who had inadequate knowledge or training.”