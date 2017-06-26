Spalding PCSO helps lead new recruitment drive by Lincolnshire Police

A Spalding PCSO is one of the faces leading a new recruitment campaign by Lincolnshire Police.

PCSO Paul Coupland, of the Spalding Estates Neighbourhood Policing Team, has promised that “every day is different” for people who will fill the 24 roles now available across the county.

The new recruits, like PCSO Coupland, will be a visible and uniformed presence in the community to tackle anti-social behaviour whilst offering reassurance to the public.

PCSO Coupland said: “When I first started as a PCSO in 2003, I initially thought that I would do the role until police officer recruitment started.

“However, I enjoyed the role so much that I didn’t apply to become a Police Constable.

“I have a wealth of experience behind me, 15 years in the military, followed by three years working on an oil rig and a year as a prison officer.

I have a wealth of experience behind me and I take all this knowledge with me on a daily basis to use in a wide range of different scenarios PCSO Paul Coupland, of the Spalding Estates Neighbourhood Policing Team, Lincolnshire Police

“I take all this knowledge with me on a daily basis and use it in a wide range of different scenarios.”

The 37 hours a week job involves shifts from Mondays to Sundays, between 8am and 10pm, with a basic annual salary ranging from just over £19,000 to nearly £22,000.

PCSO Coupland said: “The role of a PCSO is not for everyone because it is a varied role and ‘every day is different’. “You will go to lots of meetings and give the same talks, however, the question asked will be different.

“You have great community contact and build relations with different bodies, councils, schools and mental health staff, to name but a few.

“The public expect to see us on patrol but you never know what the next call on your radio will be.

“It could be to assist at a road collision, guard the scene of a crime or deal with a shoplifter.

“However, it is a role that I fully enjoy and now that PCSOs are well-embedded into both the police and the community, uou will be hard-pressed to find a career that gives you the variety this role gives.”

For more details, visit www.lincs.police.uk and then go to the vacancies section.