SPALDING DOUBLE MURDERS: Teenage killer reveals ‘peace of mind’ about deaths of mum and sister

Convicted double murderer Kim Edwards (15) told police that the deaths of her mum Elizabeth (49) and younger sister Katie (13) gave her “peace of mind”, according to a recording released today.

During questioning by detectives about the murders of Elizabeth and Katie at their home in Spalding in April 2016, Kim claimed that her mum “favoured my sister more than me”.

Kim went on to tell detectives how her mum and daughter were both stabbed, with Katie also suffocated, adding that she was “okay” with the murders planned and carried out by herself and Lucas Markham (15).

At one point in the interview, Kim said: “Ever since I was young, I never got on with my mum (as) I knew that she favoured my sister (Katie) more than me.

“Even though (Mum) said that she didn’t, I knew that she was lying.

“I was okay with (the murders and) the fact that it happened so quickly gave me peace of mind (because) it

wasn’t like torture or anything.”

Explaining why she was relieved at her mum and sister’s deaths, Kim said: “My mum doesn’t have to deal with me anymore

being suicidal and she doesn’t have to wake up worrying every morning to see if I’m still alive.

“My sister doesn’t have to go through the heartbreak, all the emotions and stuff.”

Kim revealed that the murders were based on “general knowledge” before hinting at a suicide pact between herself and Markham.

She said: “I don’t like the smell of blood (but) most people who do commit murders try to commit suicide themselves”.