SPALDING DOUBLE MURDERS: Police inspector reassures community after ‘Twilight Killers’ named

South Holland’s police inspector has pledged that his team will be “visible” in the community after the naming of “twilight killers” Kim Edwards and Lucas Markham (both 15).

Inspector Gareth Boxall admitted that the pair’s convictions for murdering mum and daughter Elizabeth (49) and Katie (13) Edwards, Kim’s mum and younger sister, in April 2016 “shocked the communities of Spalding”.

Inspector Gareth Boxall, community policing inspector for South Holland. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG190517-204TW.

Court of Appeal judges lifted the ban on newspapers and other media outlets naming the teenagers on Friday at the same time as extracts from an interview with Kim were released by Lincolnshire Police.

Inspector Boxall said: “I recognise that this crime shocked the communities of Spalding.

“Our officers will continue to be visible in the neighbourhoods most affected and they are always available to those with any concerns.

“We will continue to work closely with the schools and other partner agencies to provide reassurance and support to those who need it.”