Spalding care home company admits failings

A Spalding care home company has admitted breach of health and safety regulations following an investigation into the deaths of three residents.

Apex Care Ltd pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to failing to carry out the provision of residential care in a way that residents were not exposed to risk to their health and safety.

The charges, brought by South Holland District Council, relate to the period on or before 29 November 2012 at The Bungalow care home in Park Road.

The case against the company follows investigations into the deaths of three residents - Betty Williamson, Derek Fitch and Allan Redshaw.

The court was told that the company has submitted a basis of plea in which it does not accept its failings contributed to the actual deaths.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the hearing for sentence on January 12 next year.