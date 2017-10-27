Shop staff threatened by knifemen in Holbeach

Have your say

Police are hunting three men who threatened staff with knives before stealing cigarettes from a shop in Holbeach.

The raid happened at Martins Newsagents in High Street, Holbeach at around 7.30pm on Wednesday when a gang entered the store and threated staff with knives.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said that the gang went on to steal “a small amount of cigarettes”.

Anyone who saw a group of three man hanging around or running from the area should call 101, quoting incident number 400 of October 25.