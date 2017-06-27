Sent to prison for defrauding NHS and other public bodies out of £12 million

Nine people have been sentenced for their parts in defrauding the NHS out of £12 million.

Since the end of 2011, Lincolnshire Police has been investigating a series of frauds committed against public bodies including a number of NHS trusts.

On Friday, nine people found to be complicit in the systematic defrauding of those public bodies and the subsequent laundering of over £12 million were sentenced. A tenth defendant awaits sentencing.

The success of these frauds depended upon a number of bank accounts being available through which stolen funds could be moved out of the UK, thereby frustrating the efforts of both the banks and law enforcement in repatriating stolen funds and conducting investigations into those involved.

Head of the Lincolnshire Police Economic Crime Unit Sergeant Mike Billam said: “I am pleased to say that with the assistance of law enforcement in Dubai, Poland and other countries this investigation has got to the heart of this conspiracy and has disabled what was clearly an international organised crime group.

“An investigation of this size cannot succeed without a dedicated investigation team, the commitment and support of the Crown Prosecution Service and prosecution counsel as well as the assistance we have received from numerous police forces in the UK when undertaking arrests and searches. I would like to put on record my own appreciation for their help and support.

“I would like to pay particular thanks to NHS Protect and in particular the work undertaken by the NHS Computer Forensics Department in Newcastle who have provided exceptional support to this investigation, an outstanding example of partnership working.

“The sentences handed out to 10 defendants reflect the fact that these individuals, motivated only by their own personal greed, have sought to take the tax payers money intended to fund public services and projects as well as to provide care and support to the most vulnerable in our society.”

Defendants were:

* Stephen Tyndale, 47, from Southwark, London, was guilty of conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to launder. Sentence: Ten years’ imprisonment for conspiracy to defraud and ten years for conspiracy to launder, to run concurrently;

* Monica Thomson, 40, from Lanarkshire in Scotland, was guilty of conspiracy to launder. Sentence: Deferred until July 21.

* Imtiaz Khoda, 44, from Lancaster in Lancashire, was guilty of conspiracy to launder. Sentence: four years and six months’ imprisonment and Directors Disqualification for five years;

* Asif Habib, 53, from Dubai, was guilty of conspiracy to launder. Sentence: Three years and four months’ imprisonment and Directors Disqualification for eight years;

* Tariq Khan, 34, from Ilford in Essex, guilty of doing acts tending and intending to pervert the course of public justice. Sentence: Eight months’ imprisonment and compensation order of £20,000 in favour of Lincolnshire NHS Trust;

* Zahid Muhammed, 48, from Bearsden in Glasgow, guilty of entering into or becoming concerned in a money laundering arrangement. Sentence: 21 months’ imprisonment suspended for two years, 210 hours of unpaid work and Directors Disqualification for three years;

* Yagnesh Patel, 46, from Stains-Upon-Thames in Middlesex, was guilty of entering into or becoming concerned in a money laundering arrangement. Sentence: 15 months’ imprisonment suspended for two years and 140 hours’ unpaid work;

* Abdul Naeem, 35, from Marston Green in Solihull, was guilty of conspiracy to launder. Sentence: Five years and seven months’ imprisonment and Directors Disqualification for six years;

* Mohammed Nadeem, 33, from Redditch in Worcestershire, was guilty of conspiracy to launder. Sentence: Five years and seven months’ imprisonment and Directors Disqualification for six years;

* Abdul Ghaffar, 69, from Redditch in Worcestershire, was guilty of entering into or becoming concerned in a money laundering arrangement. Sentence: 22 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 15 months and electronically tagged curfew for two months;

* Oghogho Ehanire, 42, from Preston in Lancashire, was guilty of entering into or becoming concerned in a money laundering arrangement. Sentence: 12 months’ imprisonment suspended for two years and 210 hours’ unpaid work.

Sue Frith, CEO (Interim), NHS Counter Fraud Agency and Managing Director, from NHS Protect, said: “The collaborative work NHS Protect does with other agencies is vital in tackling fraud against the health service. We applaud the work done by Lincolnshire Police to bring these criminals to justice, and have been working together closely on this investigation. Our outstanding computer forensics, intelligence, fraud investigation and financial investigation specialists have played in key roles. We urge anyone who suspects fraud against the NHS to report it to our Fraud and Corruption Reporting Lince 0800 028 4060. This can be done anonymously.”