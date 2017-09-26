Secret patrols in effort to intercept ‘boy racers’ in South Holland

Inspector Gareth Boxall.

The secret patrols follow reports of irresponsible in Spalding, Holbeach and Tydd St Mary in recent weeks.

Those driving irresponsibly and causing a nuisance should know that some of our patrols are unmarked so that you’ll never know where we might be Inspector Gareth Boxall, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for South Holland

Specialist traffic officers from the East Midlands Operational Support Service have been supporting the crackdown

Inspector Gareth Boxall, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for South Holland, said: “I continue to encourage members of the public to report these issues to us and if you can provide registration number, that really helps to follow it up, even if we don’t have officers who can attend immediately.

“Those driving irresponsibly and causing a nuisance should know that some of our patrols are unmarked so that you’ll never know where we might be.

“If we catch you, you’re likely to be prosecuted and get points on your licence - if not even lose your licence - we will also consider confiscating your vehicles.

“Aside from that, think about what a nuisance you are to residents and other local people.”

Boy racers cheating the speed cameras on A16

New reactive speed sign on approach to Gosberton Clough school

Police in Spalding kept busy over bank holiday weekend