Police are looking for Sergejs Kuznecovs (51) who was last seen in the Spalding area a week ago.

Sergejs, who may be homeless in the Boston or Spalding areas, is described by police as of medium build, grey hair and wearing a black or grey jumper, with grey plimsoles when last seen.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 160 of August 23.