Search for man missing from home in Swineshead

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 51-year-old man who has been missing from his home in Swineshead for over a week.

Andrew Callaby has not been seen since Monday, September 5, and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety.

He is described as six feet tall, of slim build, with short brown or blond hair.

Andrew may have a back pack with him, as well as a tent, and he is likely to be wearing jeans or jogging bottoms and a sweatshirt.

He is known to visit the Bicker area and possibly Skegness.

Anyone who has seen Andrew Callaby or knows where he is should either call 101 or the charity Missing Persons free on 116 000 24 hours a day.

You should quote reference number PID 83719.