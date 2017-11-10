Sat nav, phone and bicycle stolen in Market Deeping

Have your say

Thieves struck twice during the same night when a sat nav, phone and bicycle were stolen from separate addresses in Market Deeping.

The sat nav and phone were taken from a vehicle in Tattershall Drive between 8.30pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday.

Meanwhile, a bicycle was stolen from a garage in Cromwell Way between 11.30pm on Sunday and 9.30am on Monday.

Anyone with information should call Market Deeping Police Station on 101, quoting incident(s) 112 (Cromwell Way) and/or 119 (Tattershall Drive) of November 6.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.