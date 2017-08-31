Public heroes help police catch bag snatch man

Two quick-thinking members of the public caught a handbag thief outside a Spalding store in broad daylight

Craig Sherriff (31) was charged with theft, possession of a bladed article and cannabis possession after he was chased down by two people who saw him grab a woman’s handbag outside Iceland in Winfrey Avenue at about 5pm last Friday.

Sherriff is due at Boston Magistrates Court on September 20 and Inspector Gareth Boxall, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for South Holland, said: “I am really grateful to the members of the public who helped us in detaining the offender.

“We never encourage people to confront criminals for all sorts of reasons, but we are certainly thankful when people do intervene and help us, as in this instance.”

Monday deadline to renew your explosives licence, says county council

Could you help oversee councillors’ expenses?

Man to face magistrates after drink driving charge