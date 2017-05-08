Prison threat for radio man after IT cases

A radio station director briefly involved with a community broadcaster in Spalding has avoided an immediate jail term after previously admitting “reckless” computer misuse.

Nikki James Fox (32), of Stephenson Way, Bourne, was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for three years, during a hearing at Craigavon Crown Court in Northern Ireland on Friday.

Fox, technical director for Peterborough-based Hereward Media, had pleaded guilty to two breaches of the Computer Misuse Act 1990 which took place between July and October 2012.

One of the charges involved changing a computer’s identity tag without authority “and intending to impair the operation of a computer or being reckless as to whether it would have such an effect”, according to the court.

Fox, who as Nik Fox was part of the team that “rescued” Tulip Radio from closure last December before it finally stopped broadcasting a month later, also admitted illegally changing the details on a counselling website.

After hearing of Fox’s sentencing, ex-Tulip Radio director Chris Carter said: “It was a long-standing case that had been in the offing for five years but I had no idea of the circumstances behind it.

“Nik has been involved with computers for a lot of his life but whether he’ll be working with them again I don’t know.

“Technically, he’s very competent but those involved in this case were unimpressed with his behaviour.”