Police have released an image of a brass wall clock stolen during a burglary at Christchurch, Pointon.

The clock was taken when thieves used a plastic table to climb through a window at the church between 9pm on Thursday, December 8, and 7.40am on Friday, December 9.

Anyone who has been offered the clock for sale or given it as a present should call 101, quoting incident number 375 of December 11.

You can also call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on Freephone 0800 555 111.