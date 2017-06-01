Police raid in Spalding connected with area burglary spree

Police have confirmed that a raid carried out at a house in Spalding today was linked to a series of burglaries during the past week.

The raid took place at a house in Halmer Gate this morning came after at least 12 reports of burglaries, attempted burglaries or criminal damage at homes in Spalding, Pinchbeck and Moulton Chapel received by police since May 24.

Cash and an iPad were among items stolen during the burglary spree which continued with two cases overnight between May 30 and 31.

Commenting on the raid in HalmerGate, a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “This was the execution of a pre-planned search warrant in connection with an enquiry into this series of burglaries.

“However, it is too early to provide any further details at this time but we will do so when appropriate.”

A number of the burglaries happened at homes where key safes on the outside wall were forced open to get access to the keys and then the property.

The spokesman said: “Some of these burglaries have been carried out while the elderly occupants have been asleep in their beds or victims have woke up to find offenders in their home.

“Given the vulnerability and fragility of some of the victims, we are very concerned that there is the potential for serious consequences from one of these incidents.”

Police revealed today that at least 20 homes had been targeted in the last week and they are looking for two or men in connection with the crimes.

They are thought to have worn balaclavas and travelled in a large, dark-coloured saloon car.

Detective Inspector (DI) Dave Rimmer, of Spalding CID, said: “This is very much a live enquiry so we have searched an address today and seized property which will be subject to further investigation.

“These criminals have sunk about as low as an offender can go and deliberately targeingt the elderly in this way is despicable.

“We are asking for the community to be vigilant, to look out for their neighbours and to report any suspicious activity when it is happening.”

No arrests have been made at this time while the investigation continues and anyone with information should call DI Rimmer on 101.