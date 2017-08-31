Police in Spalding kept busy over bank holiday weekend

Inspector Gareth Boxall.

Inspector Gareth Boxall, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for South Holland, revealed the most common cases were reports of domestic abuse and violence, missing people, burglaries, thefts and criminal damage.

We deal with a lot of domestic abuse which covers a wide range of things, so we plough a lot of time into investigating it Inspector Gareth Boxall, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for South Holland

There were also reports of irresponsible driving across South Holland by “so-called boy racers”, some of which took place while police were dealing with other matters.

Insp Boxall said: “We deal with a lot of domestic abuse which covers a wide range of things, so we plough a lot of time into investigating it.

“The majority of them aren’t five-minute jobs, however, I really do sympathise with the nuisance that so-called boy racers cause.

“Most of these reports were from Spalding town centre, but incidents also occurred throughout South Holland during the day and into the evenings.

“Unfortunately, at the times they were reported to us, our officeers were busy dealing with other incidents,

“However, my message to those affected is two-fold.

“Firstly, please continue to report these incidents to us at the time they are happening and we will try our best to attend and catch those driving vehicles like this.

“Secondly, to those driving irresponsibly and causing a nuisance, if we catch you then you are likely to be prosecuted and get points on your licence.

“It’s a stubborn problem for us to deal with and there’s no magic wand, but the ramifications of being caught driving irresponsibly are high, with those drivers prosecuted possibly losing their licence and having their vehicle confiscated.

“Aside from that, offenders should think about the nuisance they are causing to residents.”

