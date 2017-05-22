Police careers advice on market day in Spalding

Officers from Spalding Police Station will have a recruitment stand in the town’s Market Place tomorrow (Monday) from 10am.

It is the latest of Lincolnshire Police’s regular engagement events where neighbourhood policing teams answer questions and provide advice to the public.

However, they will also be promoting the forthcoming recruitment campaign and serving police officers will be on hand to offer advice on joining Lincolnshire Police as a recruitment.

Inspector Gareth Boxall, Community Policing Inspector for South Holland, said: “Our police officer recruitment campaign opens on May 30 and we have vacancies at Spalding Police Station.

“I would really like to see local people applying to join because the police are part of our community and this is a great opportunity to have people who live in Lincolnshire apply to join us.

“Even if you are not ready to change career, you might want to volunteer with us as a Special Constable and, if so, we are recruiting for the Special Constabulary until July too.

I would really like to see local people applying to join because the police are part of our community and this is a great opportunity to have people who live in Lincolnshire apply to join us Inspector Gareth Boxall, Community Policing Inspector for South Holland, Spalding Police Station

“I would encourage anyone interested to attend our Engagement Day when they can speak with serving police officers and staff who can answer questions and give advice.”