Police appeal after Spalding hit and run

Did you see a woman knocked from her bicycle in Spalding?

Police are appealing for witnesses after the cyclist suffered minor injuries when she was in collision with a car and the driver failed to stop.

She was riding a red bicycle when the accident happened at around 8.20pm near the entrance to the Castle Sports Complex.

Anyone with any information relating to the incident is asked to call 101, quoting Incident number 516 of 4 July. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

