A man has been charged with 23 sexual offences on young girls in and around Lincolnshire.

John Bailey, 76, from Ash Tree Park in Kippax, Leeds, has been charged with the offences.

The charges are Indecent Assaults on females under the age of 14 years between 1957 - 1981. The offences relate to Lincolnshire and outside of the force area.

He has been bailed to appear at Lincoln District Magistrates Court on July 27.