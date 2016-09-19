Patio doors smashed at two village homes in Deepings area

A patio door was smashed during a break-in at a house in Stowe Road, Langtoft, between noon and 3pm on Friday.

We are appealing for witnesses to burglary at Stowe corner, Stowe Road, Langtoft, between noon and 3pm on Friday.

It followed an attempted break-in at a house in Eastgate, Deeping St James, on Thursday when a patio door was smashed between 6.30am and 3.20pm.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 207 (Langtoft) or 159 (Deeping St James) of 16/09/16.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.