Overnight ram-raid at Crowland Co-op

There has been a ram-raid overnight at the Co-op store in Crowland.

Thew raid took place at 4am and the 4x4 used by the raiders is still at the scene.

Witnesses this morning have reported seeing the cashpoint machine in the middle of the road outside the store.

There is a police presence in the town and officers are expected to be at the shop in West Street for some time.

