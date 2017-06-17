Officers smelled cannabis as they followed Deeping St James man’s car

A young Deeping St James driver has been banned from the road after being caught ‘drug-driving’ by police.

Jack Keatley (20), of Park Estate, was driving in Stamford on March 31 at 10.15pm when he was followed and stopped by police after turning round in the road and heading in the opposite direction.

As officers followed the car, they could smell cannabis coming from Keatley’s Audi A3.

A drug wipe test detected a level of 3.2 microgrammes (mcg)of cannabis in one litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Defending, Helen Coney said Keatley had complied with officers and is a man of good character, who admitted the offenc e at the first opportunity.

Keatley was fined £270 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.