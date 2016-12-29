New year launch to find Special people in South Holland for police service

People in South Holland who have the community at heart are being challenged to do something “Special” in 2017.

Lincolnshire Police is on the lookout for new recruits with an interest in serving and protecting the public to join its Special Constabulary.

Opportunities to become a Special Constable are open to people from across Lincolnshire who have a passion for people and police work.

Chief Officer Steve Woodcock, Head of the Special Constabulary at Lincolnshire Police, said: “As a Special Constable, there is a chance to meet people from a variety of backgrounds in an even wider range of situations.

“Officers learn much about human nature, teamwork, and how to increase their ability to cope with the unexpected.

“Special Constables are an integral part of the local policing team and work alongside officers of the regular force, as well as with other experienced Specials.

“We firmly believe in community policing and what better link between the police service and the community than to become a Special Constable.”

To be eligible for a role as a Special Constable, you must be aged over 18, be a British or Commonwealth citizen, of good character and physically fit.

For more information and to apply for consideration to be includes in the spring 2017 recruitment intake, visit https://www.lincs.police.uk/about-us/join-us/vacancies/special-constables/apply-now-to-become-a-special-constable/