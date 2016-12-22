New street drinking code for Spalding town centre

A new scheme aimed at cracking down on street drinking and other disorderly behaviour in Spalding town centre has been launched.

Anyone who fails to comply with a police officer’s request to stop drinking alcohol in a public space, as well as spitting, urinating and dropping litter, will all be subject to a new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO.

Inspector Joanna Reeves, community policing inspector for South Holland. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG160315-110TW.

South Holland District Council is leading the initiative by putting up signs in the town centre to warn people about the new measures now in place.

Coun Malcolm Chandler, deputy leader of South Holland District Council, said: “Whilst it is pleasing to hear that reported incidents of anti-social behaviour are reducing in Spalding, we accept there are still incidents occurring.

“There also remains a public perception of street drinking which we want to change.

“The PSPO is a new piece of government legislation to help authorities address community concerns and make public spaces more welcoming for the majority of people.

“It is important that incidents of antisocial behaviour are reported to the council’s communities team on 01775 761161 or to the police via 101 so that issues can be monitored.

“We are committed to supporting safe communities across South Holland and are confident that the PSPO will continue to reduce street drinking and other nuisance behaviours.”

Under the new powers, anyone refusing to follow a request from police to stop drinking alcohol in the designated areas, or any other form of anti-social behaviour, could result in a fine of up to £1,000.

The PSPO’s aim is to improve the quality of life of those living, working and visiting Spalding and it covers an area rom St Thomas’s Road to West Elloe Avenue, including Spalding Railway Station and Commercial Road.

Inspector Joanna Reeves, community policing inspector for South Holland, said: “Lincolnshire Police is supporting South Holland District Council with the PSPO to further the considerable good work over the last few years to reduce street drinking to the low levels we currently experience.

“We will continue to provide a visible presence in reported hotspot locations to reduce anti-social behaviour and improve the locality for all who use it.”

The PSPO replaces the previous Designated Public Place Order in the town centre which resulted in a decrease in the number of reported street drinking incidents since 2014.

The new law does not allow for a complete ban on drinking alcohol in a public place, as opposed to the offence of failing to comply with an officer’s request to stop drinking within a PSPO area.

A map of the PSPO area can be viewed at www.sholland.gov.uk