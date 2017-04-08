New Lincolnshire crime plan calls for ‘smarter working’

A ‘single, joined-up approach’ to cutting crime in Lincolnshire is at the heart of a new plan to make the county “Safer Together”.

Greater co-operation between the public, community groups, health services, courts and councils, measures to stop “scamming” of the elderly and a new Youth Advisory Group are just three of the ideas in a new county crime plan.

The Community Safety, Policing and Criminal Justice Plan for Lincolnshire, a blueprint unveiled by Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Marc Jones, sets how law and order is to be managed in the county over the next four years.

In his introducion, Mr Jones said: “Lincolnshire is a low crime area and we need to work to keep it that way. Some conventional crimes like theft or burglary may be reducing but they will not go away.

“Meanwhile, the scourges of anti-social behaviour and hare coursing across our countryside continue to blight some communities.

“Crime is changing and growing threats like child sexual abuse, modern day trafficking, organised crime and online fraud are reaching into our homes and communities, posing new types of risk to us and our families.”

Working with a budget of between £116 million and £121 million over the next four years, Mr Jones wants to see work “to stop crime through good prevention”.

Plans include a partnership with children’s services and other to cut school exclusion rates, support for Neighbourhood Watch schemes, a “Community Commission” giving people more say on policing and investment in new technology that puts officers out on the streets.

Mr Jones said: “There is no doubt that we have set out an ambitious plan for the next four years but I am determined that Lincolnshire has the very best services possible.

“We already have a force that is rated highly, but I believe we can improve the services to our communities through smarter and innovative working and I am confident we can achieve that goal.”

The plan is the final draft of a blueprint for policing and criminal justice first outlined by Mr Jones last October about which he invited views from the public.

Speaking to the Spalding Guardian, Mr Jones said: “It’s about bringing together all the services in the county to see how we can deliver community safety and policing all together. The PCC is a key player in making that happen and this plan has primacy here.”