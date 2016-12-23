New Chief Constable gets panel’s ‘unanimous’ backing to take over

The way is now clear for a new Chief Constable to take over policing in Lincolnshire after a confirmation meeting on Monday.

Bill Skelly, currently Deputy Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, will take up the role on February 1. 2017, following the retirement of Neil Rhodes after nearly five years in the job.

Mr Skelly was confirmed by members of Lincolnshire Police and Crime Panel (PCP) who gave their full backing to the appointment, chosen out of four candidates after a series of interviews earlier this month.

Chris Cook, chairman of the PCP, said: “The Panel was unanimous in its decision to support the Commissioner in the proposed appointment of Mr Skelly as the next Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police.

“It was very clear that Mr Skelly has considerable experience and the Panel believes his appointment will be positive for policing in the county.”

Mr Skelly was chosen as the preferred candidate by Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Coun Marc Jones, who said: “I was very confident that we had found the right man to lead Lincolnshire Police into a bright future and I am delighted members of the panel share that confidence.

“Both my office and the Panel have now conducted an exhaustive process of interviews with Mr Skelly and he has demonstrated his knowledge, experience and commitment throughout.

“Now the Panel has confirmed his appointment and I am looking forward to working with the new Chief Constable to continue providing the high quality of policing that the residents of this county deserve.”

Mr Skelly’s policing career was profiled in the Spalding Guardian two weeks ago after he had emerged as Coun Jones’ preferred candidate to succeed Mr Rhodes as Chief Constable.

Speaking after his interview for the job, Mr Skelly said: “I am honoured to have been chosen for the task of serving the Lincolnshire community.

“It is a beautiful county and I am confident that my new force colleagues and the community can work together.”