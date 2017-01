Market Deeping and District Neighbourhood Policing Panel holds its next meeting in Deeping St James on Monday at 7pm.

It takes place at The Open Door Church in Spalding Road, starting with a 30-minute public open forum.

People from the area can raise concerns to be considered for possible inclusion within the neighbourhood priorities to be decided later on by a closed panel of elected members.

Anyone unable to attend the meeting can pass on any issues with staff at Market Deeping Police Station.