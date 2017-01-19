MP’s vote of confidence in new owners of Spalding’s ‘historic building’

The new owners of Spalding Magistrates Court will be ‘good custodians of a historic house’, according to the town’s MP.

John Hayes, MP for South Holland and the Deepings, gave his full and enthusiastic backing to plans by Oliver Sneath and Dorota Szafalowicz to make the court their new home.

The couple were given planning permission to install a new bathroom and make other alteration to the 19th century building by South Holland District Council last Tuesday.

Mr Hayes said: “I am pleased that the court is in good hands and that the building will be maintained, rather than becoming an eyesore, neglected and possibly derelict.

“It’s probably the most important building in the town so it’s good to know that someone has bought it with the intention of maintaining it.

“Knowing Oliver Sneath’s family and their service to the community, I am confident that he and his partner will be good custodians of a historic house.”

Oliver is the son of Coun Elizabeth Sneath, South Holland District Council member for Pinchbeck and Surfleet.

But Coun Sneath, also Lincolnshire County Council member for Spalding Elloe, played no part in the decision by the district council’s planning team to give the go-ahead to the court’s conversion.

Instead, the decision was made under the council’s “delegated powers” after no objections were received from the public and a statement said: “The applicants have retained a number of key fixtures and fittings which has contributed to maintaining (the court’s) historic interest.”

