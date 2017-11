Have your say

A bicycle was stolen from a house in Holbeach.

The blue Challenger Emulator men’s mountain bike was taken from a property in Park Road, Holbeach, some time between Tuesday and Friday last week (November 7-10).

If you saw anyone with this bike, or you know anything about the crime, contact us on 101, quoting Inc 313 10/11/2017 or report anonymously using Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.