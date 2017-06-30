Monitor damaged at Spalding bowling alley

Police are looking for a group of men after a piece of equipment was damaged at Alleycatz bowling alley in Spalding.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “While playing a game of ten-pin bowling, a man has thrown a bowling ball overarm which then hit the monitor above the lane.

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man in connection with an incident of criminal damage at Alleycatz, Spalding, which happened at 9.30am on Thursday, April 6. Photo supplied by Lincolnshire Police.

“The man was part of a group who refused to give their names when leaving the alley but it is believed they are aged in their 20s.”

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man in connection with the incident which happened at 9.30am on Thursday, April 6.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 246 of April 10.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.