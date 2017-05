Spalding PCSOs Emma Cinavas and Tracey Abbott will be meeting shoppers at Sainsbury’s, Holland Market, on Tuesday between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

Anyone with questions about policing in Spalding or wanting crime prevention advice and internet safety materials is welcome to come along.

The pair will be repeating the exercise at Spalding Library in Victoria Street where they will be available on Tuesday, June 6, from 12.30 until 1.30pm.