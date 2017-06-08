Mark of respect observed by police in Spalding after terror attacks

Police in Spalding joined people across the UK in observing a minute’s silence for the victims of the London terror attack.

The mark of respect took place at Spalding Police Station in Westlode Street at 11am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a Lincolnshire Police spokesman confirmed that policing in the county would continue as normal but people should be alert and report any suspicious activity to the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321.

Inspector Gareth Boxall, Community Policing Inspector for South Holland, said: “There is no change to policing in Lincolnshire but we continue to be committed to having officers on patrol to reassure residents and keep them safe as normal.”