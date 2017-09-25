Man who jumped gate of police station in handcuffs is jailed

A Spalding man who vaulted an eight-feet high gate while handcuffed to escape from the car park at Boston Police Station was today (Monday September 25) jailed for 16 months.

Aurimas Butkys was being led from a police car into the station when he made a run for it.

Even though he was still handcuffed, he managed to get over the gate and evaded recapture for three days before being picked up in Folkestone, Kent.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court that officials at the port carried out a documents check on Butkys. He produced false ID papers and was arrested.

Butkys was originally held in July on a European arrest warrant relating to a domestic assault in Lithuania.

Mr Howes said “There was an initial struggle and he was placed in a police car and taken to Boston Police Station. The police station car park was secure. He was placed in the vehicle and had to wait a number of minutes before it was his turn to be processed.

“He was then taken towards the police station. He escaped within that police yard and managed to vault an eight-foot gate, despite the fact that he was in handcuffs. He was chased by two officers but successfully escaped. He came to the attention of the authorities three days later.”

Butkys, 25, of Chaucer’s Way, admitted escaping from custody on July 13 this year. He also admitted possession of an ID document with improper intention on July 16.

Judge Simon Hirst, passing sentence, told him: “Plainly, this is so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence can be passed.”

Mandisa Knights, in mitigation, said: “He made a decision to escape and his intention was to return to Lithuania of his own volition. It was his misguided belief that the extradition proceedings would be lengthy and be costly for him. When he was detained, he was on a bus heading for Lithuania.

“He recognises that he is the architect of his own fate.”

When Butkys has completed his sentence in the UK, he will be returned to Lithuania to serve a five-month jail sentence for assault.