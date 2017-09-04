Man arrested in Market Deeping after threats made

A 50-year-old man was arrested for causing criminal damage in Market Deeping on Saturday night.
Police were called to Black Prince Avenue at 10.41 pm on Saturday evening in response to a man making threats to self-harm.
A 50-year-old man was arrested for causing criminal damage in Market Deeping on Saturday night.
Police were called to Black Prince Avenue at 10.41 pm on Saturday evening in response to a man making threats to self-harm.
Almost Done!
Registering with Spalding Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.