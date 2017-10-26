Lonely Spalding man admits having indecent pictures of children

A Spalding man who had indecent images of children on his tablet, told police he had gone onto chatlines because he was lonely and been sent the images without asking and had deleted them as soon as he saw what they were.

Krzysztof Zawada, 39, of Roman Bank, admitted making a total of 73 indecent images of children between January and April 2017, when he appeared before magistrates at Boston.

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said police enforced a warrant to search his home address because a computer registered there had been found to have been uploaded with images of children.

She said Zawada was arrested and his tablet seized and the images were found.

She said he admitted to police that he had had chats on line with other men and been sent the images which he deleted when he found they were of children.

Mitigating, Roger Lowther said the offences were at the ‘lower end of the scale’.

He said Zawada was suffering from loneliness and had used chatrooms, sometimes speaking to people who were not who they said they were.

“They sent him images which he thought would be of them but he found they were of children and he deleted them,” he told the court.

“He is not interested in these types of images,” said Mr Lowther. “He admits he was incredibly naïve but he was just lonely.”

He said Zawada had always worked since coming to the UK and had a nine-year-old daughter back home in Poland.

After hearing from the Probation Service, the magistrates sentenced Zawada to six weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, and ordered him to carry out 30 days of rehabilitation.

He was also ordered to sign onto the Sex Offenders’ Register for seven years and pay £200 in costs and charges.