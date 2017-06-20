Jewellery stolen during family barbecue in Frampton

A family barbecue in Frampton was ruined by sneak-in burglars who stole jewellery of sentimental value on Saturday.

It happened in Silvertoft Lane where intruders went in through the back door and also took mobile phones, an iPad and purse while the family were in the garden between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

Most of the jewellery had been passed down by relatives and “held an enormous amount of sentimental value”, according to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman.

Anyone with information should call DC Helen Halfyard of Boston CID on 101, quoting incident number 311 of June 17.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.