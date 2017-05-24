Inspector gives out ‘lock it or lose it’ warning to South Holland motorists

South Holland’s new community policing inspector is warning drivers not to leave their valuables in cars after 16 reported thefts in the past month.

Inspector (Insp) Gareth Boxall sent out a clear “Lock It or Lose It” message to the area during a community engagement day by police in Spalding’s Market Place on Tuesday.

There have been a number of thefts from vehicles across the area, 16 reported in the last month, so the message ‘lock it or lose it’ still stands. Inspector Gareth Boxall, South Holland community policing inspector

Some of the thefts were from cars and other vehicles that had been left unlocked, with items such as handbags jewellery and cash clearly visible to thieves.

Insp Boxall said: “There have been a number of thefts from vehicles across the area, with 16 reported in the last month.

“A number of these thefts were from unsecured vehicles and so the message ‘lock it or lose it’ still stands.

“There’s not enough of a pattern for us to think that one area in particular is being targeted but a number of these incidents have been where people have left valuable items in cars or cars have been left unlocked.

“Please remove valuables from vehicles overnight and then lock them.

“We are also asking people who see any suspicious activity to report it to us on 101.

“Even if you think that your car has been interfered with then it’s an incident serious enough for us to know about.”