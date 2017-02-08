Identity of man found in river near Spalding to be known soon

Police are close to identifying a man whose body was found in the River Welland just outside Spalding at the weekend.

A post-mortem on the man, believed to be from the Spalding area, is due to be opened by the end of the week.

The man’s body was discovered in the remote area of Wykeham, near the A151 between Spalding and Weston, at about 8.30am on Sunday.

A spokesman for South Lincolnshire Coroner’s Office said: “A name has been put forward to the coroner and positive identification will take place later this week.

“However, we are fairly confident that the man is from the Spalding area.”

At the time police found the man, he was described as aged between 25 and 35, six feet tall, with long, strawberry blond hair tied in a ponytail and having a goatee-style beard.

Police search along Welland Bank and Marsh Road in Wykeham, near Spalding. Photo: SG060217-103TW.

Anyone with information about the circumstances which led to the man being in the river should call 101, quoting incident 87 of February 5.