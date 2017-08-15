House burgled in Market Deeping

Have your say

A house in Jubilee Drive, Market Deeping, was burgled after a person or gang got into it through a front window.

The burglary happened between 10pm on Wednesday, August 9, and 7am the next day.

Anyone with information should call Market Deeping Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 57 of August 10.

