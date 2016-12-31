Home security advice for 2017 from police in Holbeach

Police in Holbeach are giving out some home security advice to start the new year.

Amongst the advice for householders is to leave some lights on, drawing curtains and turn on a radio before going out.

A spokesman for Holbeach Police said: “Burglars are historically very busing during this time as many households will have all manner of new technology, gadgets and trinkets received as Christmas gifts.

“It can be easy to spot an unoccupied property so before you leave, take a look at your property as if you were a burglar by asking yourself ‘would you think someone was at home?.’”