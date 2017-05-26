Holbeach school gives fresh ‘stranger danger’ advice to chlldren after girl is followed

Safety measures have been stepped up at a Holbeach school after a girl was approached by a man who asked for her address.

The nine-year-old girl was walking to William Stukeley Primary School in Spalding Road when a man came up to her on Wednesday morning.

We do the ‘stranger danger’ lessons throughout the school and remind the children in each individual class about the need for awareness about what to do concerning strangers as a matter of course Tom Emery, Head Teacher, William Stukeley Primary School, Holbeach

According to a letter for parents from the school and seen by the Lincolnshire Free Press, the man asked for the girl’s address and email details before walking off when the girl met up with a friend.

Head teacher Tom Emery said: “All we know is that she was walking to school and a gentleman came up to her, trying to coach out of the girl her email and home addresses.

“The girl was okay and we checked out how she was on the morning it happened.

“She was in lessons and then had a conversion with a couple of adults and the police before her mum and dad collected her.

“Happily, the girl didn’t appear to be too bad in herself but we sent a letter home to parents, alerting them to the whole situation.”

The man who approached the girl was described by the school as white, with brown hair and wearing sunglasses, a leather jacket and gloves.

Mr Emery said: “We do the ‘stranger danger’ lessons throughout the school and it was a coincidence that we had an online safety awareness reminder covering what we do at the school on the same day as this incident.

“We remind the children in each individual class about the need for awareness and what to do concerning strangers as a matter of course.”

The school took similar steps in November 2015 after an unconfirmed report of an attempted abduction where a car drove up alongside a girl and passengers inside spoke to her.

Mr Emery said: “We’ve got one of the PCSOs in the area coming in next month to tell the children what to do so there’ll be another reminder of the “stranger danger” message in the future.

“In the meantime, our vice chairman of governors came in on Wednesday and Thursday morning when he was out in the vicinity of the school to be a face that the kids knew.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Officers have spoken with the child and the school has issued letters to parents for general awareness.

“There have been no other reports of a similar nature and the man was not seen by any other pupil.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 109 of May 24.