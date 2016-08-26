Helicopter joins police investigation into alleged assault on woman

A helicopter flying over woods at Wyberton this afternoon (Friday) has been helping a police investigation into an assault on a woman.
Ealier today a police spokesman said: “We are investigating an incident that took place in the Westwood Lakes woods around 2pm this afternoon, involving the alleged assault of a female.
“Officers are currently on scene and are being supported by a police helicopter.”
Police say anyone who was in the vicinity and who has information they feel may be relevant should call 101, quoting incident number 240 of August 26.
