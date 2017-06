Police are looking for a link between three attempts to steal heating oil in Moulton, Whaplode and Holbeach.

They took place in Boston Road North, Holbeach; Hockley Lane, Whaplode, and Hogsgate, Moulton, overnight on Friday.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said oil thefts had occurred “in the past few weeks” before the spate of attempts on Friday.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 149 of June 10.