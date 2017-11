Have your say

Police are trying to trace a Holbeach teenager who has gone missing for the second time in a week.

Chloe Smith (16) went missing from her home on Monday (October 30) at 12.20pm and hasn’t been seen since.

Chloe has links to Peterborough, Birmingham and Bexley, in Kent.

If anyone has seen Chloe, please call 101 and quote incident 331 of 30 October (holding for the option for Lincolnshire Police if calling from outside the county).