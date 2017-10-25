Have you seen missing Chloe?

Concern is growing for a 16-year-old from the Spalding area, who has been missing since Sunday.

Chloe Smith (16), was last seen on Sunday evening (October 22). She is white, about 5ft 5in tall, with straight, black shoulder-length hair.

Chloe may have travelled to the Peterborough or Birmingham areas and police are asking Chloe or anyone who may know where she is to get in touch on 101, quoting incident number 407 of 22 October.

The missing people helpline can also be contacted free of charge on 116 000 by text on 116 000 or email at 116000@missingpeople.org.uk